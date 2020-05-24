Salem school board adopts $14.12 million budget

In an effort to keep all its students fed, the school provided more meals. The school expects to be reimbursed for the expense, Glover said.

The appropriated fund balance, $180,000, is the same as the current year.

The tax levy could have been increased by up to 5%, but “that wasn’t in our best interests,” Glover said.

If voters reject the budget, the board will adopt a contingency budget that removes some funding for equipment. If federal relief funds come through and the state makes no further aid cuts, Glover said the budget “can operate on its own.”

The board will hold an online public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. on June 2. Sign-in information will be on the school’s website, www.salemcsd.org. A newsletter with details on the budget and mail-in ballots will be mailed to all district households.

Voters also will be asked to approve leasing one 65-passenger school bus and one 35-passenger school bus at a total cost not to exceed $32000 over a five-year period.

Also, voters will be asked to approve a $29,191 budget for the Bancroft Public Library, which is an increase of $572.