Salem school board adopts $14.12 million budget

SALEM — Salem Central School District residents will be presented with a proposed 2020-2021 budget totaling $14,122,544. That’s an increase of 1.62% from this year, and will need a tax increase of 1.95%.
In an online presentation on May 19 to the school board, School Superintendent David Glover said that, with the exception of a restorative justice program, the budget includes none of the wished-for additions in previous budget discussion. However, it also avoids staff and program cuts.
The district, which has about 525 students, lost $123,481 in state aid due to a “pandemic adjustment.” The state Education Department hopes to replace that money with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. That money isn’t assured, Glover said, and the budget assumes it won’t come.
The state is also waiting for federal funds to prevent more cuts in state aid. More information is expected “in a couple of weeks,” but “we need to act on the information we have,” Glover said. “Deep cuts may be coming our way in a month or so.”
Slight increases in various parts of the budget were balanced by increases in some revenues. Notably, the school received more funds because its vehicles drove more miles; it used more BOCES services; and the board raised tuition for out-of-district students.
In an effort to keep all its students fed, the school provided more meals. The school expects to be reimbursed for the expense, Glover said.
The appropriated fund balance, $180,000, is the same as the current year.
The tax levy could have been increased by up to 5%, but “that wasn’t in our best interests,” Glover said.
If voters reject the budget, the board will adopt a contingency budget that removes some funding for equipment. If federal relief funds come through and the state makes no further aid cuts, Glover said the budget “can operate on its own.”
The board will hold an online public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. on June 2. Sign-in information will be on the school’s website, www.salemcsd.org. A newsletter with details on the budget and mail-in ballots will be mailed to all district households.
Voters also will be asked to approve leasing one 65-passenger school bus and one 35-passenger school bus at a total cost not to exceed $32000 over a five-year period.
Also, voters will be asked to approve a $29,191 budget for the Bancroft Public Library, which is an increase of $572.
There are two board seats up for election. Incumbent Anne Dunnigan is running for another term. There are no announced candidates for the other seat.
Ballots are due at the school by 5 p.m. on June 9. For security reasons, they will be hand-counted at the school and the count will be broadcast.
In other business, Salem Junior-Senior High School Principal Julie Adams said she is waiting for state guidelines before making decisions about commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Students want a traditional in-person graduation, but that would have to wait until later in the summer or fall, she said. Alternatively, the school may follow the lead of Cambridge Central School and hold a drive-in ceremony at Hathaway’s Drive-In Theatre in North Hoosick, she said.
