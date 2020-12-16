Salem residents asked to complete survey as town continues exploring sewer district

SALEM — Residents should be on the lookout for a survey next month that will help determine if the town qualifies for a number of grants and low-interest loans as officials continue to explore the feasibility of creating a new sewer district and wastewater treatment plant.
For more than a year, officials on the town’s Sewer Study Committee have been exploring the possibility of creating a new sewer district that will serve residents residing in the town’s water district. Plans for the proposed sewer system are still in their initial phases and may be modified at a later date.
The committee is now exploring a number of grants and low-interest loans that could be used to pay for the project and help determine if the project is affordable.
But the money can only be awarded if the town can prove that it is financially eligible, which is why residents living within the proposed district are being asked to complete a household characteristic survey.
The confidential survey will be mailed out to residents on Jan. 4 by RCAP Solutions, a nonprofit organization specializing in housing needs for rural areas. RCAP is distributing the surveys at no cost to the town.
From there, the company will generate a report based on survey results, which will be used to determine what funding sources are available.
Town officials are asking everyone who receives a survey to complete the form and mail it back. If not enough completed surveys are received, a house-to-house survey will be conducted.
For more information on the proposed boundaries of the sewer system, contact Herb Perkins, the chair of the Salem Sewer Study Committee, at hperkins3@verizon.net.
The committee meets via Zoom on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at 7 p.m. Those wishing to receive a Zoom invitation should also contact Perkins.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
