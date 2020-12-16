Salem residents asked to complete survey as town continues exploring sewer district

SALEM — Residents should be on the lookout for a survey next month that will help determine if the town qualifies for a number of grants and low-interest loans as officials continue to explore the feasibility of creating a new sewer district and wastewater treatment plant.

For more than a year, officials on the town’s Sewer Study Committee have been exploring the possibility of creating a new sewer district that will serve residents residing in the town’s water district. Plans for the proposed sewer system are still in their initial phases and may be modified at a later date.

The committee is now exploring a number of grants and low-interest loans that could be used to pay for the project and help determine if the project is affordable.

But the money can only be awarded if the town can prove that it is financially eligible, which is why residents living within the proposed district are being asked to complete a household characteristic survey.

The confidential survey will be mailed out to residents on Jan. 4 by RCAP Solutions, a nonprofit organization specializing in housing needs for rural areas. RCAP is distributing the surveys at no cost to the town.