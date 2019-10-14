SALEM — The town is Salem is turning to Hudson Headwaters Health Network in hopes of getting the care that Glens Falls Hospital is no longer providing.
The town collaborated with Hudson Headwaters on a grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation for a mobile health van. It would provide primary care and behavioral health care. Officials are hopeful that they’ll get the grant and finally have the care they need.
“We need rural health care facilities,” said Supervisor Sue Clary.
Before applying for the grant, Hudson Headwaters asked Glens Falls Hospital to let it take over all primary care in southern Washington County. That would include the Cambridge site, where the hospital offers primary care but also its only urgent care services. The hospital has moved many providers there while reducing staff at other locations.
Hospital officials declined Hudson Headwaters’ request.
Clary said she and others wrote letters to the hospital's Board of Governors, urging them to “let us go” and transfer all of southern Washington County primary care to Hudson Headwaters.
The hospital used to run a five-day-a-week clinic in Salem with lab work, physical rehabilitative services and primary care. Last year, the hospital told staff it was going to close the clinic. Clary and others negotiated to keep it open, but it is only open twice a week. There are also no labs or rehab at the site any more, forcing residents to travel to Cambridge for those services. It’s been very difficult for seniors who cannot drive.
The town owns the building, which it leases to the hospital for $1 a year. For the last four years, the hospital hasn’t paid the rent. It also hasn’t signed the annual lease for the last two years.
It’s enough to make some people want to evict the hospital, Clary said.
“But as (Hudson Headwaters CEO) Dr. (Tucker) Slingerland said to me consistently, two days of health care is better than no days of health care,” she said.
She’s pegging her long-term hopes on the mobile health van.
“It looks promising,” she said. “Hudson Headwaters is still in the picture. They are incredibly supportive of rural health care.”
Indeed, Hudson Headwaters was created to offer rural primary care. Because of that mission, it is supported through federal aid that the hospital doesn’t get. That aid has helped it build new rural primary care offices in Indian Lake and other upstate locations.
But the agency has been hesitant to simply take over the Salem clinic. Slingerland said in March that he was looking at the situation but wanted to make sure Hudson Headwaters wasn’t going to lose money or duplicate services.
A mobile van costs much less than outfitting an entire office, although Hudson Headwaters could not immediately provide a cost estimate.
"The organization is always investigating creative solutions to provide access to health care, by partnering with other organizations, building new health centers, working with local communities and school districts and exploring the potential for mobile services,” said spokeswoman Jane Hooper. "Hudson Headwaters is committed to helping ensure access to primary care throughout our region.”
The Post-Star emailed Glens Falls Hospital Vice President Tracy Mills on Monday, which was the Columbus Day holiday, for comment but had not received a response by late Monday afternoon.
