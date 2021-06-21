 Skip to main content
Salem man who crashed airplane at Argyle Airport remains in hospital
Plane crashes at Argyle Airport

Seen here is a Cessna single-engine plane that crashed on Thursday at Argyle Airport. The pilot, 80-year-old Salem resident David L. Klingebiel, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 Michael Goot

ARGYLE — The Salem man who crashed his plane at Argyle Airport on Thursday remains in the hospital.

David L. Klingebiel was transported by Albany Medical Center with head, chest and leg injuries after he crashed his fixed wing single-engine plane at the private airport off Route 40 just after 11 a.m.

Klingebiel was the only occupant of the plane.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Todd Lemery said on Monday that Klingebiel is still being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The plane had significant front-end damage.

The Fort Edward and Argyle fire departments, Argyle EMS and the Washington County Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the National Transportation Safety Board.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said officials were notified about the crash, but had not yet opened an investigation.

