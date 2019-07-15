{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON -- A traffic stop on the Northway led to the arrest of a Salem man on multiple drug charges early Sunday, police records show.

Ryan A. Lewis, 28, was pulled over near Exit 16 around 1:30 a.m., and State Police located cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to State Police.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument, the State Police public information website showed.

Lewis was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.

