WILTON -- A traffic stop on the Northway led to the arrest of a Salem man on multiple drug charges early Sunday, police records show.
Ryan A. Lewis, 28, was pulled over near Exit 16 around 1:30 a.m., and State Police located cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to State Police.
He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument, the State Police public information website showed.
Lewis was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
