Salem graduation photos taken down

SALEM — Several photos from the Salem Washington Academy graduation ceremony were taken down from Facebook or edited on a photographer’s website this week, after a hate symbol displayed by a student was recognized.

In each instance of a student of color being photographed, the same fellow graduate flashed an upside-down “OK” gesture, a symbol of white power and white supremacists.

On Tuesday, Mark Doody, the interim superintendent of the Salem Central School District, issued a statement in response to the photos.

“The district is aware of the photos taken at graduation which capture a student making an inappropriate racial hand gesture. I can confidently state, on behalf of the Salem Class of 2022, that such action and meaning does not represent the view of the graduating students. This was the action of one student, and is not shared by the Class of 2022 or the Salem Central School District.

“All appropriate responses are being taken, and we apologize to all who recognized this symbol and were as offended, as was the District Administration and Board of Education,” the statement read.

Hate symbol database

In 2019, the “OK” hand gesture was among 36 new entries in the Anti-Defamation League’s online “Hate on Display” database of hate symbols used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.

Oren Segal, director of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, said context is key to interpreting whether an “OK” symbol is hateful or harmless. The ADL had been reluctant to add it to the database “because ‘OK’ has meant just ‘OK’ for so long.”

The fingers form the letters “W″ and “P″ to mean “white power,” which they said extremists are using as a sincere expression of white supremacy.

However, the ADL’s website states the gesture is still most commonly used with the traditional intention, to show a sign of consent or approval.

“Someone who uses the symbol cannot be assumed to be using the symbol in either a trolling or, especially, white supremacist context unless other contextual evidence exists to support the contention,” the database entry states.

