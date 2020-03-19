Salem Courthouse limits hours

SALEM — The Historic Salem Courthouse will remain open on a limited basis with new hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 58 E. Broadway.

All classes and events have been canceled through the middle of April, but the art show, “The Dave and Lynne Show: A Perfect Potpourri of Paint and Pixels” exhibit, featuring Lynne Kerr and Dave O’Keefe, is still up until April 15 in the Great Hall Gallery.

Although the courthouse is open, the office doors are closed. Staff has been wiping down doorknobs with sanitizing wipes and keeping other areas sanitized. The staff encourages social distancing if visiting.

