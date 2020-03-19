Salem Courthouse limits hours
0 comments

Salem Courthouse limits hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Historic Salem Courthouse

The Historic Salem Courthouse is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

 Gretta Hochsprung

SALEM — The Historic Salem Courthouse will remain open on a limited basis with new hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 58 E. Broadway.

All classes and events have been canceled through the middle of April, but the art show, “The Dave and Lynne Show: A Perfect Potpourri of Paint and Pixels” exhibit, featuring Lynne Kerr and Dave O’Keefe, is still up until April 15 in the Great Hall Gallery.

Although the courthouse is open, the office doors are closed. Staff has been wiping down doorknobs with sanitizing wipes and keeping other areas sanitized. The staff encourages social distancing if visiting.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News