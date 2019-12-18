Salem celebrates 150th anniversary of its historic courthouse building

SALEM — Friends and supporters of Salem’s historic courthouse turned out Sunday evening to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the building’s completion.
Guests filled the downstairs great hall and two adjacent rooms, all decorated for the season. Janice Quartararo, executive director of the Historic Salem Courthouse Preservation Association Inc., said 110 people had RSVP'd for the event. Volunteers provided food for the abundant buffet tables.
“This is how we do everything,” Quartararo said. “It’s a whole family event.”
A planned torchlight parade along East Broadway, replicating one held in December 1869 to mark the building’s completion, was canceled due to strong winds, but other festivities continued indoors. Bob Akland, president of HSCPA’s board of directors, gave a brief history of the building.
“It’s really a story about Salem pride,” Akland said.
Salem had a courthouse in the late 18th and early 19th century, but it fell into disuse. By 1868, Washington County needed a new courthouse.
“Every town in the county wanted it,” Akland said.
Salem won because the town offered to pay one-third of the cost, or $10,000, he said.
John Williams, grandson of Salem’s Gen. John Williams, donated land at the east end of Broadway. The town hired architect Marcus Cummings of Troy and engaged masons, carpenters and other tradesmen.
The foundations were completed in June 1869 and the Victorian structure was ready for business at the end of the year.
By 1993, Washington County needed more space and different kinds of spaces, Akland said. It moved most of the courthouse’s functions to a new county municipal center in Fort Edward. The basement jail was discontinued in 2003.
A group of local residents came together in 2002 to plan for the building’s future as a nonprofit community center. Because of their vision, “The building is still important in our community and there’s pride in it,” Akland said.
Restoration of the building is ongoing. Akland recognized the donors who made it possible to restore five of the big windows on the first floor. Three more windows are on the waiting list. The five-year plan includes refurbishing the downstairs hallway and upstairs courtroom, and installation of an elevator to make the courtroom accessible.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, presented a framed copy of a legislative resolution marking the building’s 150th anniversary. Akland said Woerner and state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, have been helpful in obtaining state funds for restoration.
Town Supervisor Sue Clary noted the success of the summer Lunch, Learn & Play program, among other programs and events at the building. Originally aimed at low-income children who otherwise might not have lunch during the summer recess, Lunch, Learn & Play has become a free six-week enrichment program for all children in the school district, including field trips and workshops offered by Salem Art Works.
“It’s gone way beyond getting free lunch in the summer,” Clary said.
Akland noted Salem’s origin as a frontier town that attracted hardy pioneers. The courthouse “is an anchor to the historic segment of our community,” he said. “It’s our turn to keep it going.”