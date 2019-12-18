Salem celebrates 150th anniversary of its historic courthouse building

The foundations were completed in June 1869 and the Victorian structure was ready for business at the end of the year.

By 1993, Washington County needed more space and different kinds of spaces, Akland said. It moved most of the courthouse’s functions to a new county municipal center in Fort Edward. The basement jail was discontinued in 2003.

A group of local residents came together in 2002 to plan for the building’s future as a nonprofit community center. Because of their vision, “The building is still important in our community and there’s pride in it,” Akland said.

Restoration of the building is ongoing. Akland recognized the donors who made it possible to restore five of the big windows on the first floor. Three more windows are on the waiting list. The five-year plan includes refurbishing the downstairs hallway and upstairs courtroom, and installation of an elevator to make the courtroom accessible.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, presented a framed copy of a legislative resolution marking the building’s 150th anniversary. Akland said Woerner and state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, have been helpful in obtaining state funds for restoration.