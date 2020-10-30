 Skip to main content
Salem canceling in-person school for a week after a COVID case
Salem canceling in-person school for a week after a COVID case

Salem schools closed next week

After a person at Salem High School tested positive for coronavirus, the schools will be closed until the end of next week.

Salem schools will be closed next week after a coronavirus case at the high school, the schools superintendent announced late Thursday.

The person tested positive on Oct. 29, after being in school on Oct. 22, Superintendent David Glover wrote in a message to the community.

School was already scheduled to be virtual on Friday, and now that will be extended through next week.

The school district was using logs and attendance records to help Washington County Public Health determine who could have had close contact with the person.

The announcement came just one day after Glover tried to dismiss rumors of a student having coronavirus. In that message, Glover said that the school would close for 24 hours to clean and do contact tracing if someone tested positive.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

