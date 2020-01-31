Sale of controversial Whitehall motel indicated on social media, but officials in dark

WHITEHALL — A Thursday morning Facebook job posting seeking a live-in property manager for the controversial Budget Inn stirred previous rumors that the Route 4 motel has been sold.
Just over the Whitehall town line from the village, the Budget Inn has earned a reputation for housing sex offenders, parolees and homeless families. And following the arrest of a man who was living at the motel and charged with a string of local burglaries, concerned residents got hundreds of signatures on a petition calling for change related to the motel.
According to Thursday's social media posting by the Capital Area Real Estate Investors, it appears that plans are underway for significant changes at the motel.
But town officials said this week they have not been notified about the final sale of the property.
"I'm not even sure if it's gone through yet," Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell said on Friday morning.
Town Assessor Bruce Caza said Thursday he also heard the motel has been sold, but he had not seen any property transfer.
Caza explained that when a town property closes, the deed is recorded by the town clerk, sent to the county real property tax office and after that to him.
"I think it's still in limbo," he said.
According to the CAREI social media posting, "there is a very rare opportunity for an individual or family looking to live completely free while getting paid."
Calls by The Post-Star to CAREI about the purchase, the property manager opening and plans for a long-term housing project were not returned.
"We have purchased the Budget Inn in Whitehall, New York," CAREI posted. "(We) plan to convert the building to 'Whitehall Studios,' an all-inclusive long-term affordable housing complex."
But a search of county property records this week showed that the Budget Inn was still owned by New Snap 17 LLC and that Pricella Bhatti was the sole member of that LLC.
New Snap purchased the motel in 2017 for zero dollars. At the time, Bhatti obtained a $250,000 mortgage from National Bank of Coxsackie on the property valued at $319,300.
Recent real estate ads for the property, located at 9836 state Route 4, Whitehall, had the property listed for $500,000.
Property records show that Bhatti purchased the Budget Inn in 2014 from CKA Motels LLC for $1. A year later, she sold it for $200,000 to SBPB LLC, which then transferred it to the current owner, New Snap 17, for zero dollars in 2017.
Calls to the motel and Bhatti regarding the sale went unanswered and calls were not returned.
The county clerk's office said there could have been a closing, but as of Friday afternoon, the county clerk and the county real property tax office did not have a record of the sale.
In the job posting, CAREI said it is looking for a part-time property manager for a salary of up to $2,800.
"We are looking for a live-in property manager to show apartments, lease apartments, collect payments, take maintenance calls," the posting read. "Construction experience is a huge plus and will award immediate interview."
The ad continued:
"The manager's unit is a huge 1,800-square-foot-unit with three bedrooms, open concept floor plan with front and back doors and basement access. Electricity, heat, internet, premium cable are all included, free of charge."
A search of Facebook indicated that several individuals were already responding to the call for a property manager, with 45 comments, 67 likes and 117 shares. Of those offering a list of credentials and expressing hopes for a return call, most said they would be perfect for the position.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.