Sale of controversial Whitehall motel indicated on social media, but officials in dark

WHITEHALL — A Thursday morning Facebook job posting seeking a live-in property manager for the controversial Budget Inn stirred previous rumors that the Route 4 motel has been sold.

Just over the Whitehall town line from the village, the Budget Inn has earned a reputation for housing sex offenders, parolees and homeless families. And following the arrest of a man who was living at the motel and charged with a string of local burglaries, concerned residents got hundreds of signatures on a petition calling for change related to the motel.

According to Thursday's social media posting by the Capital Area Real Estate Investors, it appears that plans are underway for significant changes at the motel.

But town officials said this week they have not been notified about the final sale of the property.

"I'm not even sure if it's gone through yet," Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell said on Friday morning.

Town Assessor Bruce Caza said Thursday he also heard the motel has been sold, but he had not seen any property transfer.

Caza explained that when a town property closes, the deed is recorded by the town clerk, sent to the county real property tax office and after that to him.