Sale in place for Hot Shots, incubator buildings

GLENS FALLS — The Downtown Revitalization Initiative looks to be heading in a positive direction.

The Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp. has approved the possible sale of the incubator space at 36 Elm St. and 45 South St., the former Hot Shots building, to Sonny Bonacio, a developer based in Saratoga Springs.

During a special meeting on Friday afternoon, the board unanimously voted in favor of a resolution approving the sale price and the 90-day notice of the sale.

The city has a public authority law that requires a public notice being made 90 days before the sale is made official, according to Mayor Bill Collins.

The sale of the buildings will be for the appraised value of the two properties combined, which is $395,000. Jeff Flagg, the city’s economic development director, noted that the appraisal was completed as recently as August 2021.

Judy Calogero, a member of the GGFLDC, said that everyone on the board had seen the preliminary plan, which is why the process is at this point. But said she would like to see an update of the plan from the Bonacio team at some point during the 90-day period.

“I know that the buildings are going to be preserved and used for mixed uses,” she said. “And maybe do some type of public meeting or follow-up board meeting. I know we’ve got 90 days to do that, but I think the community would probably like to see it.”

Collins said the city is hoping to have a public presentation and announcement of the entire plan for the entire Downtown Revitalization Initiative project by the end of April. He noted that these two properties are just a small portion of the project.

Calogero noted that as long as that announcement occurs before the 90-day mark, the board will be in good shape to move along with the process.

Collins said the two buildings will have commercial space on the bottom floor and residential apartments on the upper floors. He said that the properties will go well with the Market Center that is planned to go next door.

“(The incubator building) will have the community development kitchen that was part of the original DRI plan so long ago envisioned by the late, great Ed Bartholomew, and Mayor (Jack) Diamond,” Collins said.

The space on the bottom floor of the incubator building will be wide open aside from the kitchen, according to Collins.

He said the city intends to lease the space from Bonacio and make it available for the community to enjoy. Collins said he believes that this has been the plan since the inception of the DRI back in 2016.

"We don't know exactly how we will use it. We will have to try to figure out what events we're having," Collins said. "We're going to bring community activities in there."

