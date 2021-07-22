SAIL's annual garage sale to return next month

QUEENSBURY — Southern Adirondack Independent Living's annual garage sale will return next month, with proceeds going toward purchase of a new accessible van needed to transport individuals to and from appointments.

Breakfast and lunch items will be sold throughout the two-day event, which will also feature local vendors displaying crafts and other items for purchase.

The event, canceled last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to take place Aug. 6–7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 71 Glenwood Ave.

Local radio station Froggy 100.3 FM will be on site for a live broadcast on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organization, which serves people with disabilities, is actively seeking donations of items that can be sold at the event.

Items can be donated by contacting April Diffee at 518-390-3786.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.