Sailors with ship in common come together in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — David Johnson and John Burkhard never served together on the U.S.S. Conyngham, but they are shipmates nonetheless.

“There is a bond,” Burkhard said. “It’s probably unwritten, and it comes from within. I’ve never served a day on board the ship with David, but we still have that bond.”

The two Navy veterans were in town Tuesday morning with a group of other sailors who served on the U.S.S. Conyngham, which was in commission from 1934 until 1990.

The reunion group held a service to dedicate a lava rock memorial near the Skenesborough Museum to all the Conyngham shipmates who have died.

The group has tried to hold a reunion at least once a year for the last 25 years.

“There was a U.S.S. Conyngham that was in Pearl Harbor during World War II during the attacks,” Burkhard said. “It came out relatively unscathed.”

Whitehall, which claims to be the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, was the first stop on a two-day trip organized by Doris Herwig, owner of Hayfield Quality Tours. The group is staying at The Georgian Resort in Lake George.

