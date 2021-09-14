Sailors with ship in common come together in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — David Johnson and John Burkhard never served together on the U.S.S. Conyngham, but they are shipmates nonetheless.
“There is a bond,” Burkhard said. “It’s probably unwritten, and it comes from within. I’ve never served a day on board the ship with David, but we still have that bond.”
The two Navy veterans were in town Tuesday morning with a group of other sailors who served on the U.S.S. Conyngham, which was in commission from 1934 until 1990.
The reunion group held a service to dedicate a lava rock memorial near the Skenesborough Museum to all the Conyngham shipmates who have died.
The group has tried to hold a reunion at least once a year for the last 25 years.
“There was a U.S.S. Conyngham that was in Pearl Harbor during World War II during the attacks,” Burkhard said. “It came out relatively unscathed.”
Whitehall, which claims to be the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, was the first stop on a two-day trip organized by Doris Herwig, owner of Hayfield Quality Tours. The group is staying at The Georgian Resort in Lake George.
On Monday, the sailors took a historic tour of Saratoga, lunched on the Lac du Saint Sacrement and went up Prospect Mountain. After their stop in Whitehall, they headed to Ticonderoga and Crown Point.
“They are a very large association and they come from all over the country, and they chose Lake George to be this year’s reunion,” Herwig said.
John Burkhard, who served on the U.S.S. Conyngham from 1980-1983, led the ceremony.
“As you look at the memorial, you’ll see it’s in the form of stone,” Burkhard told the group, “which symbolizes unyielding firmness, endurance, while representing steadfastness and strength. All of these characteristics represent the Conyngham sailor.”
Conyngham sailors come from all walks of life, Burkhard said.
“But they all share several qualities,” he added. “Courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity.”
At the close of the ceremony, the sailors approached the memorial one at a time and placed a stone in front of it, many with tears in their eyes.
“It was just a perfect close to the dedication to have our shipmates each put a stone down on the memorial,” Burkhard said. “So a part of them now becomes a part of the memorial.”
A framed picture of the U.S.S. Conyngham will now hang in the Navy wing of the Skenesborough Museum.