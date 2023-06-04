QUEENSBURY — Southern Adirondack Independent Living will hold a garage sale fundraiser on June 15-17.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at SAIL’s 71 Glenwood Ave. campus in Queensbury. It includes clothing and household items, as well as a basket raffle and gift certificates from area businesses. SAIL will be selling hotdogs and hamburgers.

Proceeds from all the day’s festivities benefit SAIL, to help cover costs associated with special projects and services not supported by grant funding.

SAIL is accepting donation items to be sold at the annual garage sale. Additionally, SAIL is collecting raffle basket items.

SAIL’s mission is to help people live more independently. The center provides nonresidential services to people with different types of disabilities to help them maintain independence.

Call SAIL at 518-792-3537 with any questions, or visit www.sailhelps.org or SAIL’s Facebook page.