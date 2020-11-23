SAIL organization to deliver 285 dinner kits for Thanksgiving

SAIL, or Southern Adirondack Independent Living, based in Queensbury, along with Driscoll Foods, collaborated this year to feed 285 families for Thanksgiving. The goal, said Tyler Whitney, SAIL's senior director of administration and operations, was to keep people with disabilities out of grocery stores.
SAIL asked families to call to voice their need for assistance.
"We had 200 people call within the first hour," Whitney said.
The food that SAIL is donating comes in the form of "dinner kits from start-to-finish," which means everything from cleaning supplies to masks to food is provided.
Driscoll employees and SAIL employees volunteered their time Monday to pack the kits.
Driscoll Foods regional sales manager Jennifer Kelleher, far right, takes inventory of items to go in food bags on Monday in Queensbury. SAIL, or Southern Adirondack Independent Living, and Driscoll Foods collaborated to bring start-to-finish Thanksgiving dinner kits to 285 families.
