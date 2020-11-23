 Skip to main content
SAIL organization to deliver 285 dinner kits for Thanksgiving
SAIL organization to deliver 285 dinner kits for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving food distribution

Driscoll Foods regional sales manager Jennifer Kelleher, far right, takes inventory of items to go in food bags on Monday in Queensbury. SAIL, or Southern Adirondack Independent Living, and Driscoll Foods collaborated to bring start-to-finish Thanksgiving dinner kits to 285 families. 

SAIL, or Southern Adirondack Independent Living, based in Queensbury, along with Driscoll Foods, collaborated this year to feed 285 families for Thanksgiving. The goal, said Tyler Whitney, SAIL's senior director of administration and operations, was to keep people with disabilities out of grocery stores.

SAIL asked families to call to voice their need for assistance.

"We had 200 people call within the first hour," Whitney said.

The food that SAIL is donating comes in the form of "dinner kits from start-to-finish," which means everything from cleaning supplies to masks to food is provided.

Driscoll employees and SAIL employees volunteered their time Monday to pack the kits.

On Tuesday, the families will stop by to pick up the dinners.

Driscoll Business Development Manager Mike Fazio said he looks forward to seeing the joyful faces of those 285 families.

"That's the best part ... to see their faces light up," he said. 

Thanksgiving food distribution

Thanksgiving food distribution

Thanksgiving food distribution

Thanksgiving food distribution

