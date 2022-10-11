SAIL moves Saratoga County office to Wilton Mall

WILTON — Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) relocated its Saratoga County office to inside Wilton mall.
The nonprofit organization provides services to help people living with disabilities achieve the greatest level of independence possible. It provides an array of services including a medical equipment loan program, health care plan enrollment services including Medicaid and Medicare, assistance with staying in their home and help with filling out community resource applications.
The organization also has offices in Queensbury and Plattsburgh.