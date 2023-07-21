Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center will host an ADA/Unity Day event on Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their Queensbury Campus located at 71 Glenwood Avenue, Queensbury, N.Y.

"ADA/Unity Day is not just a celebration of our collective progress, but a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and understanding," said Tyler Whitney, SAIL's Executive Director. "Join us in commemorating this day as we forge a path towards a world that embraces the true spirit of the ADA.”