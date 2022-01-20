SAIL giving away free rapid COVID tests at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Southern Adirondack Independent Living is giving away COVID-19 test kits at Aviation Mall on Saturday.

Kits will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

Anyone interested can access the tests through the entrance at Ninety-Nine Restaurant entrance at the mall. SAIL is setting up a table located near Dick's Sporting Goods.

Tyler Whitney, senior director of administration and operations at SAIL, stressed the importance of getting rapid COVID tests into the hands of the public.

He said the recent changes at the federal level requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of rapid tests for the commercially insured has helped make this happen.

"Getting COVID-19 tests in the hands of individuals who are unable to otherwise obtain them allows them to bypass the local urgent care centers for the purposes of testing," Whitney said.

The tests are being provided through New York state and the New York Association on Independent Living. Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.