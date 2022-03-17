SAIL giving away free at-home COVID test kits at Aviation Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living is giving away 16,000 at-home COVID test kits this weekend at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

SAIL will be in the mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID cases on Thursday, three of which stemmed from at-home COVID test results.

There have been 64 new cases of COVID in the last five days, Warren County officials said.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.5%.

There are four county residents who are currently hospitalized, which is one more than Wednesday's report. Three of the patients are vaccinated.

Since April 2020, there have been 121 deaths from COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital has 10 total COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since last Friday. As of then, the county had 43 active cases, with three hospitalizations.

According to state data, there were seven positive COVID results out of 304 administered tests, as of Thursday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.6%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 59 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

There were 130 positive COVID results out 5,870 administered tests throughout the Capital Region as of Thursday morning.

Statewide, there were 2,323 positive COVID results out of 135,434 administered tests.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for New York is 1.7%, according to state data.

That rate for the Capital Region is 2.4%.

