SAIL garage sale from Thursday to Saturday in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Southern Adirondack Independent Living will hold its annual garage sale at 71 Glenwood Ave. in Queensbury for three consecutive days, starting Thursday.

The sale starts Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will continue into Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SAIL's annual garage sale this year will include clothing, miscellaneous household items and a basket raffle with gift certificates from area businesses.

Glens Falls Rotary will be selling breakfast and lunch items; there will also a bake sale.

Froggy 100.3 WFFG will provide music.

Proceeds from all the day’s festivities benefit SAIL, to help cover costs associated with special projects and services not supported by grant funding.

The center provides non-residential services to people with different types of disabilities to help them maintain independence.

Among the services they provide include establishing healthcare insurance; providing equipment for use at home; assisting with connections to other necessary resources; easing transitions in housing; and offering general support and education.