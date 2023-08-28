From a press release: Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL) has announced its partnership with Aviation Mall to host a Community Health Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. SAIL will offer free medical devices, thanks to our partners at Warren County Office of the Aging, including first aid kits, thermometers, COVID-19 tests, blood pressure cuffs, and pulse oximeters, while supplies last. Furthermore, you'll have the opportunity to explore the array of free services SAIL offers, including assistance with health insurance enrollment, loans of essential medical equipment, connections to vital resources and services, guidance through housing transitions, and more.
top story
SAIL, Aviation Mall announce Community Health Day
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the use of counterfeit money at numerous locations within the Town of Queensbury…
The Lake George Central School District today unveiled its new nickname – the Lakers – following a months-long process that involved student a…
A potential wetland violation in the town of Lake George has caught the eyes of the Adirondack Park Agency after a motel looking to add anothe…
SOUTH GLENS FALLS – The Common Roots Microbrewery in South Glens Falls is a little like a healthy plant that continues to outgrow its pot and …
The Fort Ann community is in mourning and a teen charged is with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed in a shooting …