From a press release: Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL) has announced its partnership with Aviation Mall to host a Community Health Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. SAIL will offer free medical devices, thanks to our partners at Warren County Office of the Aging, including first aid kits, thermometers, COVID-19 tests, blood pressure cuffs, and pulse oximeters, while supplies last. Furthermore, you'll have the opportunity to explore the array of free services SAIL offers, including assistance with health insurance enrollment, loans of essential medical equipment, connections to vital resources and services, guidance through housing transitions, and more.