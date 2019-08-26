{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George parasailing

Two adults and a child go parasailing over Lake George in June 2018.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE — Safety on Lake George will be front and center during the Lake George Park Commission's meeting on Tuesday.

Following some project approvals, park commissioners will discuss parasailing regulations and safety flags for commercial operations that rent out kayaks, according to the meeting agenda.

Members of the public and of parasailing operations are encouraged to attend and speak up about parasailing on Lake George. The public input session was prompted by an accident in June, when a New Windsor man nearly drowned.

Earlier this month, a boater driving a rental hit a kayaker, seriously injuring him. The renter said he did not see the kayak until it was too late.

Steve Ramant, deputy supervisor for the town of Hague, has approached the Park Commission a few times about regulating flags on kayaks and making the vessels more visible.

The Lake George Park Commission meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the Lake George Town Hall, 20 Old Post Road, Lake George. Those unable to attend who wish to submit comments may email them to info@lgpc.state.ny.us

For more information on current regulations, go to lgpc.ny.gov

