Safety first when shooting off fireworks

As Independence Day weekend approaches, people are reminded to be cautious if celebrating with fireworks.
“Fourth of July is going to be busy,” said Jacob Dixon, who was manning the fireworks display next to Adirondack Car Wash in Glens Falls. “There’s a lot of not safe people out there, so make sure you are one of the safe ones. Don’t do anything reckless.”
His advice is to have a couple of buckets of water and a garden hose handy to extinguish fireworks. People should be sober when lighting off fireworks, and children should be supervised by an adult.
Dixon was selling Big Fireworks and Phantom Fireworks brands. He said business has been pretty good. A lot of locals have stopped by.
One issue has been keeping inventory. Manager Brian Oliva said the business has had issues with fireworks shipped from China.
Dixon also believes there have been issues with the supply chain in American and manufacturers who are facing labor shortages.
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to use extreme caution, because the recent dry weather increases the fire danger.
Wildfire risk in Warren County was considered “moderate” as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Fireworks can alarm pets and cause issues for military veterans suffering from the effects of combat, according to the county.
“We ask that those who want to use fireworks in Warren County follow all safety rules and use them away from structures or flammable material,” said Ann Marie Mason, the county's director of emergency services, in a news release. “Please use only the devices that are legal for sale in New York, and be considerate of your neighbors.”
Sparkler and fountain-type fireworks sold in New York stores and stands are the only items legal to use in Warren County.
The tip of a sparkler burns at a temperature of nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause severe third-degree burns, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission recommends the following:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.
- Clear area of flammable materials, and keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
- Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.
For more fireworks safety tips, visit www.cpsc.gov/fireworks.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.