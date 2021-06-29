Safety first when shooting off fireworks

As Independence Day weekend approaches, people are reminded to be cautious if celebrating with fireworks.

“Fourth of July is going to be busy,” said Jacob Dixon, who was manning the fireworks display next to Adirondack Car Wash in Glens Falls. “There’s a lot of not safe people out there, so make sure you are one of the safe ones. Don’t do anything reckless.”

His advice is to have a couple of buckets of water and a garden hose handy to extinguish fireworks. People should be sober when lighting off fireworks, and children should be supervised by an adult.

Dixon was selling Big Fireworks and Phantom Fireworks brands. He said business has been pretty good. A lot of locals have stopped by.

One issue has been keeping inventory. Manager Brian Oliva said the business has had issues with fireworks shipped from China.

Dixon also believes there have been issues with the supply chain in American and manufacturers who are facing labor shortages.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to use extreme caution, because the recent dry weather increases the fire danger.