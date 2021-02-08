Safe, fun and themed: Great Escape finds ways to use its lodge during pandemic

It was the second time she’d gone anywhere nonessential since the pandemic began. The first time was to a pool near her home in East Orange, New Jersey. But this was more serious — a full weekend away, in another state, at a hotel. The occasion: her daughter, Madyson, was turning 10 on Sunday, and her twin sons, Mason and Marlon, turned 7 the previous week.

“We’ve been very careful,” Ramirez said.

But she wanted to find something special to do. Celebrating birthdays without a crowd of friends has been one of the many depressing experiences of childhood during the pandemic. For Madyson, Mason and Marlon, the water park was a fantastic alternative.

Madyson was thrilled to meet the Snow Queen and just as happy to be somewhere other than her house.

“I like how it’s like a cabin,” she said of the lodge’s decor.

After putting three pieces of candy on the gingerbread castle, Marlon said, “Now can we eat it?”

Ramirez laughed and took a photo of their semi-completed castle. She said she was having a great time because she could relax. She felt safe.

“It’s making me very comfortable,” she said. “I think this is really nice. Definitely some family bonding is happening here.”