LAKE GEORGE — As the unofficial start to summer kicks off, law enforcement officials are reminding people to be safe on the lake and not to operate a boat while intoxicated.
“Operation Sober Boater” held a press conference on Friday to get the message out about being safe on the lake.
Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree said authorities do not want another tragedy as in 2016, when 8-year-old Charlotte McCue was killed when the boat she was riding in was struck by a boat being driven by Alexander West. He had been drinking and taking illegal drugs at an all-day party known as Log Bay Day.
“We’re looking to prevent anything like that from ever happening again,“ Lamouree said.
West was convicted and sentenced to 5 to 15 years in state prison.
Last year, there were 13 boating while intoxicated arrests, according to Lt. Joe Johns of the Lake George Park Commission.
There will always be a patrol on the lake during the day, according to Lamouree. In addition, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office partners with the Lake George Park Commission three evenings per week.
Lake George Park Commission Sgt. Angelo Paccione said people should be very careful about what they are consuming while on the lake and should stay hydrated with something other than alcohol.
“Drinking and the sun do not go together, or drinking and boating,” he said.
Paccione also suggested having a designated driver and wearing a personal flotation device.
The U.S. Coast Guard was present at the news conference to remind people of safe boating practices.
Lisa Kalfin, public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, said boaters should carry boating whistles and should take a boating safety course.
“Let somebody on land know where they’re going, when they’re supposed to be back, just in case something happens,” she said.
This is the first time the Sober Boater campaign has been hosted in Lake George, according to Lamouree. He said the Sheriff’s Office will be working on the campaign during the next couple of weeks.
“We’re going to be going around to the different bars and restaurants across the lake, handing out promotional material,” he said.
The materials include key chains, sunglasses, “cozies” protectors for coffee mugs, fliers and posters.
The program is provided through partnerships among the sheriff’s offices of Albany, Saratoga, Fulton and Warren counties, along with beverage distributor Saratoga Eagle and Bud Light.
Jen Allen, a representative for Saratoga Eagle, said the Sober Boater initiative started in Albany County with a safe driving program.
The company promotes the program through various places where it distributes its beverages. The company believes that boaters may be more receptive if the message is coming from somewhere other than law enforcement.
The goal is to keep everyone safe, according to Allen.
“We’re all live here in the community and we’re all on boats,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.