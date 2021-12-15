Rye joins the Glens Falls Police Department K-9 unit

GLENS FALLS — The family and friends of Brian Lashway stood alongside members of the Glens Falls Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning to honor the former police officer who lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

The crowd gathered to witness the induction ceremony of the police department's newest K-9, affectionately referred to as Rye, short for Brian.

Officer Lashway was a member of the Glens Falls Police Department from 2005 to 2012 until his untimely cancer diagnosis.

Joining the force a year before Chief Jarred Smith, Lashway eventually worked alongside the chief on the midnight shift.

Smith said naming a K-9 to honor fallen officers is a tradition at the department.

"We thought this was a good opportunity, having a new a dog, to honor Officer Lashway," Smith said at the ceremony.

Lashway's wife, Gladys, and two of his children were invited to sit at a table with a large photo of the late officer as Smith spoke about Lashway's time with the department and the new addition to the force, a 6-month-old German shepherd puppy.

Rye will undergo six months of training in patrol and protection as well as narcotics detection with Officer Kirsten Lunder and Warren County K-9 trainer Sandy Bloggett.

The dog is replacing the department's previous K-9, Brutus, after he was taken out of service for medical issues, according to the chief. Rye is the only police dog at the department.

The ceremony concluded with Smith gifting the family a framed copy of Rye's official swearing-in document along with a photo of Brian.

The officer's family expressed their gratitude to the police department for honoring their loved one in a special way.

