QUEENSBURY — Paul Ryan says he can represent his ward better than Queensbury Town Board member Tony Metivier.
In a meeting with The Post-Star Editorial Board this week, Ryan said Metivier is too busy to always respond to his constituents.
“Tony represents some interests well, but he’s often unavailable for people,” Ryan said, adding that his neighbors asked him to run against Metivier.
The Editorial Board met with both Ward 1 candidates for Town Board and plans to endorse one for the Republican primary, which will be held Tuesday.
Ryan, a local attorney, got involved in politics during the effort to create East Lake George Village. That began in 2005 and ended in 2010 when the Queensbury and Fort Ann residents who would form the new village voted against it in a referendum.
If elected, he wants to work on reducing the regular traffic jams near the Million Dollar Half Mile outlet stores.
“It’s one of the larger problems we have in the town,” he said. “It’s a nightmare, traffic-wise.”
Although it’s a state road, he said the town should come up with proposals and ask its state representatives to get one approved. He prefers a bypass, calling that the “cheapest and quickest way to just get traffic out of there.”
He also wants to reduce town taxes.
“I think the best place for the taxpayer's money is in the taxpayer's pocket,” he said.
While he wants to “minimize” taxes, he said he doesn’t support trying to eliminate the town tax again. He noted that last time, it had to be reinstated.
“You can’t eliminate it, have a tough year, and reinstate it,” he said. “It causes a lot of pain to people when they can’t predict what they will be paying.”
Much of the town tax supports EMS and fire departments, and he wants to focus on that. Ryan is a volunteer ambulance driver for North Queensbury EMS.
“A lot of work needs to be done in fire and EMS,” he said.
He wants to consolidate the emergency medical services into a townwide EMS company.
He sees a crisis coming with the fire departments.
“Queensbury Central is overwhelmed with calls. They probably won’t be able to continue to run as a volunteer fire department,” he said.
He wants the chiefs to meet and come up with solutions like changing the boundaries of each fire district, adding paid staff, or sharing resources.
As for town spending, he is not happy about spending more to reduce the town’s carbon footprint.
“I’m for the most cost-effective solution, and if it costs more to get power from solar panels, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.
He also criticized the town for missing a deadline for a $5,000 rebate for buying a hybrid vehicle. That was “sloppy,” he said.
If he was on the board when it decides whether to inventory the town’s carbon footprint so that future efforts could be measured in terms of their effectiveness, he said he would vote “probably no.”
He wants cleaner water and cleaner air, he added, but he does not believe that human beings are causing climate change and does not think carbon dioxide is a pollutant. He also doesn’t think small actions in Queensbury would be much use.
“Let’s just assume for a moment greenhouse gases are a problem,” he said. “If Queensbury does a good job and the wind blows, we get the next town’s greenhouse gas. I think Queensbury should spend its money on things that do the most for our community. I’m not in support of things were we can’t see a tangible, local benefit.”
Ryan also differs from Metivier on digital signs. Metivier put together the law that will govern LED signs in two limited zones, so that Aviation Mall, Great Escape and a few other businesses can install new signs. Metivier wants it expanded to the commercial zone, but Ryan would prefer having the Zoning Board decide each request on a case-by-case basis.
“You don’t want Times Square in Queensbury,” he said.
