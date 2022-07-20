Ryan Moore to become CEO of Behan Communications

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore will become chief executive officer of Behan Communications in early August after stepping down from his current position.

Behan Communications founder Mark Behan sent an email on Wednesday with the news, adding that a formal announcement would come Thursday.

Behan said that Moore will work closely with himself and vice presidents John Brodt, Bill Callen and Bill Richmond to serve the company’s clients, expand the business and lead the firm into the future.

“He will help new and existing clients on state and local government matters, community relations, political strategy and crisis management — areas where he has deep experience,” Behan said in the email. “We are delighted that Ryan is joining us because he is a leader of extraordinary depth, sensitivity, experience and integrity.”

Behan cited Moore’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop a model response that earned state and national praise and was adopted by other local governments.

“He led the effort to procure masks and PPE, establish testing and vaccination sites, and communicate daily with the public. He developed a strategy to protect the local economy and local government services during and after COVID,” Behan said. “Warren County’s vaccination rate was among the highest in New York state and its economy improved during the crisis.”

Behan also cited Moore’s management of the county’s $172 million budget and 800 employees in 32 departments. During his tenure, the county’s general fund reserves increased from $19.5 million to $36.6 million and the county reduced the property tax rate from $3.99 to $3.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Moore announced on June 30 that he was leaving on Aug. 2 after four years in the position.

Before coming to Warren County, he was deputy county administrator in Saratoga County and assistant budget director in Westchester County.

His other experience includes serving as former Gov. George Pataki’s principal daily briefer, speechwriter and communications assistant. He worked with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld on his gubernatorial campaign and was a senior adviser on Sandy Treadwell’s congressional campaign.

“Throughout his career, Ryan has been a trusted adviser to federal, state, and local officials of all political parties. He is recognized for his leadership in designing and implementing practical policy solutions to benefit the public,” Behan added.

Moore is a native of Saratoga Springs. He is a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and Williams College, where he earned a degree in history and political science. He lives in Queensbury with his wife Katy Delgado and daughter Madison.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty said the county wishes Moore well in his future endeavors.

"While we are going to miss Ryan and his knowledge and expertise that have helped make Warren County a better place to live during his years of employment here, he will always be part of the Warren County family,” Geraghty said in a statement.

Moore said on Wednesday that he is very excited for the opportunity.

“I think the world of Mark Behan and I respect the role (the firm) plays in this community,” he said.

Moore said it was the right position for him and his family because it will allow him to stay in contact with the network of friends and associates he has made to help make the county and region a better place.

“It’s a firm with an excellent reputation that does first-class work for its clients,” he said.