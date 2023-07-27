MOREAU – US Light Energy was back in front of the Moreau Town Board during its July 20 meeting, pitching its latest attempt to develop a 200-acre parcel of land at 65 Reynolds Road, the former site of Tee Bird South Golf Course.

The solar energy development company purchased the land in 2020, and since that time, has appeared before the regular town board and planning board to present several development options for the area.

Development proposals including solar panel arrays have had an uphill battle in Moreau, requiring the company to sweeten the pot by focusing more on the local economy and tax generation.

“From time to time we come across a property that is more deserving than solar alone and has demanded more extensive development,” explained Michael Fingar, the company’s chief operating officer. “Such is the case of the Reynolds Road property that we are here to discuss tonight.”

This time the company proposed a 120-acre community solar facility, which will supply solar energy to community members through a subscription model, meaning people can buy a share of the energy produced.

The company would place the panels on the western side of the property as that is the lowest area of visual impact, to lessen the visual impact, Fingar said.

A portion of the eastern end of the property would remain as a resource protection area, and the company plans to develop an RV and cabin-camping park as well.

In the past, the company proposed community gardens and pavilions on the eastern side, but that does not generate tax revenue. Camping does.

“Based on some feedback we’ve gotten from past presentations, as well as within our investment community, we’ve chosen to focus on a luxury motor coach and cabin resort for that area,” he said.

Fingar’s company proposed 143 pad sites for RVs and approximately 20 cabins be built onto that portion of the property. The company plans to refurbish the existing buildings on the property for use as communal facilities for guests, as well as building other recreational facilities such as pickleball and basketball courts, as well as a 1.3-mile rec path.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he appreciated the new proposal for the property as it could generate more tax revenue for the town.

Councilmember Alan VanTassel thanked Fingar for continuing to work with the town to adapt the company’s development plan.

“I certainly want to thank you for coming back, and I really want to thank you for listening to us in the past,” he said. “I think the final outcome that you’re proposing is a lot more aligned with what we had in mind.”

The proposal was advanced to the planning board and zoning board of appeals to begin those vetting processes.

The planning board under its site plan review will help determine the exact placement of the buildings, campsite pads, driveways and other elements of the development.