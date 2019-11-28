QUEENSBURY — About a half hour before J.C. Penney at the Aviation Mall was slated to open Thanksgiving afternoon — the first mall Black Friday store opening — eager shoppers crowded outside the store, the line running into the parking lot.
"We're waiting for our coupons," several shouted, explaining that they hoped to get the $500 off of $500 coupon the department store was offering.
At about 1:55 p.m., J.C. Penney staff gathered in red T-shirts, ready to greet to hoards of shoppers in search of a deal.
Did the employees miss out on Thanksgiving dinner?
Most said, "no, I had it yesterday," with several admitting they had packed turkey sandwiches and apple pie for their lunch break on Thursday.
A minute before opening, a store employee walked to unlock the doors while the store manager was outside handing out the long-awaited coupons. Still, there were no hoots or hollers from big-time winners. And several wondered if anyone got the big prize.
In several pre-Thanksgiving ads, the department store urged shoppers to get in line early for a chance at one of several coupons, including $500 off $500; $100 off $100; and $10 off $10.
The first woman in the door ran to the carts as if there would be competition for the items on her list. But those filing in after the first on scene were more worried about getting warm after a long wait in what was whipping up to be a bitter chill.
"Hello," and "Happy Thanksgiving," store employees said, as shoppers praised the warmth and wondered where the men's dress shirts and jewelry were.
By 2:05 p.m., the J.C. Penney aisles were packed and the stream into the store just kept coming.
Close to the entrance, an employee was handing out sample of shampoo and conditioner and shoppers were comparing with each other how much their coupons were worth.
"I got $10 off."
"Me too."
Three members of the Santa Squad were planning their strategy while waiting for two others.
For the past several years, these five women from the Cayea family of South Glens Falls start the holiday season with shopping the holiday deals.
"I love coming," said an 80-something grandma and Santa Squad member who comes to spend the holiday from Chateaugay.
J.C. Penney's early Black Friday, "Black Friday Forever," offered deals on boots, shirts and other clothing that were marked down nearly 70 percent.
The store is open on Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. Target at the Aviation Mall opened at 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and then re-opens on Black Friday at 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Dicks' Sporting Goods at the mall opened on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. and remained open until 2 a.m., with a re-open at 5 a.m.; Ollie's Bargain Outlet was closed on Thanksgiving, but was set to open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.
