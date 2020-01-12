Rural schools forum set for Tuesday at Warrensburg school
Rural schools forum set for Tuesday at Warrensburg school

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Central School District is holding a public forum on Tuesday to discuss rural school issues.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Warrensburg Elementary School at 1 James St. The event is open to all community members, stakeholders and school administrators in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.

David Little, executive director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State, will present information on the state of rural schools. Attendees will then have the opportunity to contribute to the discussion, offer their thoughts, and share the challenges and issues faced by rural schools and the communities which support them.

Feedback and ideas will be reviewed by a statewide task force of experts and it will be included in a policy platform to be presented to national and state leaders, according to a news release.

