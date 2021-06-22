Runyon gains GOP nod; Geraghty fends off York

Voter Rael Orsini said he saw that incident as a sign that Shepler has gotten involved in “old politics.”

“There’s no reason for what’s going on in such a small community,” he said.

He said he believes Runyon has the ability to get the town back on track.

“I just feel there’s some corruption going on and it’s time to throw the old shoes out,” he said.

But Doug Needham, a Town Board member who voted Tuesday afternoon, said he believes Shepler has done a good managing the town.

“She’s taken care of everything and dug us out of a big hole,” he said.

Asked about the insurance issue, Needham said it’s a tough subject, but believes Shepler handled the situation well.

“You can’t just give it to one and not everybody,” he said.

Runyon said she does not think the health insurance controversy played as much of a role as some smaller issues like not letting the local quilting club use the Town Hall and not distributing occupancy tax funds for local events.