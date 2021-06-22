Runyon gains GOP nod; Geraghty fends off York

Challenger Debra Runyon wrested the GOP nomination from Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler in Tuesday’s primary, while Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty held off a challenge from former Warren County Sheriff Bud York.
Runyon received more than three times as many votes as Shepler — 56 to 18, according to unofficial returns.
Runyon attributed her win to the way she treats people in town.
“They all know me and I think they’re ready for a change,” she said.
Runyon said Shepler planned to continue campaigning for the general election in November. She has a ballot line called Your Choice and Runyon has Positive Change.
Shepler could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Republican primary election results
|Town
|Race
|Name
|Votes
|Corinth
|Supervisor
|Eric Butler*
|390
|Jeffrey Collura
|152
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Edward Byrnes*
|392
|Kiley Crooks*
|367
|Joseph Mihalek
|242
|Lake Luzerne
|Highway Superintendent
|Ronnie Deuel* (i)
|204
|David Tubbs
|76
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|James Niles*
|153
|David O’Neal* (i)
|190
|Rayl Zubal
|143
|Queensbury
|Town Board Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|John Kassebaum
|114
|Anthony Metivier* (i)
|149
|Stony Creek
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Andrew Gordon
|38
|Edward Lowell*
|52
|John Thomas* (i)
|52
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|Debra Runyon*
|56
|Susan Shepler (i)
|18
|Warrensburg
|Supervisor
|Kevin Geraghty* (i)
|151
|Bud York
|133
Runyon said during the campaign that she had entered the race because she believes she would do a better job managing the town’s finances. She was Thurman’s bookkeeper for three years and now works for the town of Chester.
She also said she would make town government more transparent and make sure that board members are involved in the decision-making process.
A controversy over Shepler giving health insurance to her bookkeeper/secretary without Town Board authorization may have been a factor in the loss. The employee, Gail Seaman, is no longer working for the town.
Voter Rael Orsini said he saw that incident as a sign that Shepler has gotten involved in “old politics.”
“There’s no reason for what’s going on in such a small community,” he said.
He said he believes Runyon has the ability to get the town back on track.
“I just feel there’s some corruption going on and it’s time to throw the old shoes out,” he said.
But Doug Needham, a Town Board member who voted Tuesday afternoon, said he believes Shepler has done a good managing the town.
“She’s taken care of everything and dug us out of a big hole,” he said.
Asked about the insurance issue, Needham said it’s a tough subject, but believes Shepler handled the situation well.
“You can’t just give it to one and not everybody,” he said.
Runyon said she does not think the health insurance controversy played as much of a role as some smaller issues like not letting the local quilting club use the Town Hall and not distributing occupancy tax funds for local events.
During the campaign, Shepler had cited her accomplishments of getting the town’s finances back on track. She recently filed the required audit report with the state. The town has also purchased vehicles including dump/plow trucks for the highway department and a new garbage truck for the town.
Warrensburg supervisor wins GOP line
In Warrensburg, Geraghty received 151 votes compared with 133 for York, according to unofficial returns. There are 30 absentees left to be counted on Friday, but most would have to break for York for him to prevail.
Geraghty thanked voters for their support.
“I think people are still somewhat satisfied with the job I’m doing,” he said.
When contacted for comment, York said, “I guess people didn’t want change.”
York has an independent line called Working for You, but said he does not know if he will actively campaign.
“I’ll have to make a decision later,” he said.
During the campaign, Geraghty had cited his accomplishments, including making upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure and getting a new building for the highway garage, while keeping the tax rate level.
Geraghty’s record appeared to be the difference.
“I think Kevin’s done a very good job and he’s got the experience,” said Patrick Galusha, who added that he is friends with both candidates. “If Kevin wasn’t running, I would vote for Bud against everyone else.”
Katie Galusha said Geraghty has managed the town’s finances well over the years and has been a dedicated public servant.
Resident Paul Zaffo, who voted for York, criticized the town supervisor what he perceived as a lack of transparency regarding a proposed solar array on Hackensack Mountain, which has been fiercely opposed by some residents.
The Town Board has since taken steps to prevent the project from moving forward, but Zaffo said the “damage has been done.”
He added that entire ordeal has made him skeptical of Geraghty.
“If a rock was running, I would have voted for the rock before I voted for Geraghty,” Zaffo said.
Joe Klewicki said he voted for York due to his support for term limits. However, he said there was really no negative either way.
In the Corinth supervisor race, longtime Supervisor Richard Lucia is not running again and two Town Board members are vying to replace him. Eric Butler garnered 390 votes Tuesday to Jeffrey Collura’s 152.
Metivier prevails
Among town board races, Queensbury Town Board member Anthony Metivier once again overcame the Queensbury Republican Committee’s refusal to endorse him to win the primary for the Ward 1 seat.
Metivier received 149 votes to 114 votes for challenger John Kassebaum.
The local GOP committee had also backed challengers in the 2017 and 2019 primaries because of a feud over Metivier’s vote in 2016 not to replace the town’s legal counsel with one whose managing partner was vice chairman of the committee.
Metivier said the results were indicative of the work he’s done over the years, adding that he’s committed to serving his constituents despite those who say otherwise.
His opponent, Kassebaum, said he was running to provide a greater voice for the ward.
“Honestly, at the end of the day, despite what some people might tell you, I do represent this ward very well. I’m a very hard working citizen and I have no agenda. I’m just doing my job and I think I do it pretty well,” Metivier said.
He added that he is focused on continuing to address issues facing his constituents, including the water contamination in the Jenkinsville area, which the state Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a possible Superfund site.
“The town is doing everything we can to make the situation right,” Metivier said.
Kassebaum, when contacted shortly after the election results were posted, said he did not have a response and declined to comment.
Other races
In Lake Luzerne, the two candidates endorsed by the Lake Luzerne Republican Committee were victorious. Incumbent David O’Neal received 190 votes and James Niles had 153. Rayl Zubal had 143.
In Stony Creek, incumbent John Thomas and Edward Lowell got 52 votes each to win the two GOP ballot lines. Andrew Gordon received 38 to finish out of the running.
Republican primary election results
|Town
|Race
|Name
|Votes
|Corinth
|Supervisor
|Eric Butler*
|390
|Jeffrey Collura
|152
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Edward Byrnes*
|392
|Kiley Crooks*
|367
|Joseph Mihalek
|242
|Lake Luzerne
|Highway Superintendent
|Ronnie Deuel* (i)
|204
|David Tubbs
|76
|Lake Luzerne
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|James Niles*
|153
|David O’Neal* (i)
|190
|Rayl Zubal
|143
|Queensbury
|Town Board Ward 1 (Vote for 1)
|John Kassebaum
|114
|Anthony Metivier* (i)
|149
|Stony Creek
|Town Board (Vote for 2)
|Andrew Gordon
|38
|Edward Lowell*
|52
|John Thomas* (i)
|52
|Thurman
|Supervisor
|Debra Runyon*
|56
|Susan Shepler (i)
|18
|Warrensburg
|Supervisor
|Kevin Geraghty* (i)
|151
|Bud York
|133
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.