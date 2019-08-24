GLENS FALLS — With an air horn blast cuing the start, the bikers, runners and walkers were off in three separate groups on Saturday morning, just a block over from the Queensbury Hotel.
As part of the "Out of the Shadows 5K Run, Walk, Bike," a collaboration of the Hometown vs. Heroin Community Coalition, nearly 100 supporters traveled the three-mile downtown route to raise awareness of addiction.
"The Hometown vs. Heroin Coalition is raising awareness of substance use and recovery," said Executive Director of the Council for Prevention Amanda West. "The beneficiary is Freedom Machines."
Freedom Machines is a nonprofit that donates bikes to people who are in recovery and sober at least 90 days without transportation.
After the race participants left the start, Ashley Livingston, co-chairwoman of Friends of Recovery for Washington and Warren Counties, said that Aug. 31 is overdose awareness day. "And September has been proclaimed New York Recovery Month."
The "Out of the Shadows" race was just one of many slated by the Hometown vs. Heroin Community Coalition to bring awareness and support to the community.
Next Saturday, Overdose Awareness Day, the Hometown vs. Heroin Community Coalition will hold a "Moment of Sound" in Glens Falls City Park near the Crandall Public Library.
"We have held candlelight vigils," said West. "But the candles never seemed to stay lit. So we decided to embrace our environment.
According to West, two years ago they planted a Red Sunset Maple in the park, calling it the Tree of Hope.
"It has grown so much," she said of the tree, adding that she would like to have a tree of hope in very town and village in the area.
The Aug. 31 moment of sound will give people who have lost someone to addiction the opportunity to put their loved ones name on a wind chime to hang on "The Tree of Hope.
"Several churches are going to ring their bells at the moment of sound," West said.
