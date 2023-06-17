Rummage sale set for Saturday

GLENS FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 2 will hold a rummage sale and food drive on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind St. Mary’s rectory.

The proceeds will help cover the cost of the upcoming Florida Sea Base High Adventure trip in February 2024. Items sold will include furniture, lighting fixtures, appliances, clothing and sundries.

Food pantry requests include pancake mix and syrup, mac and cheese, peanut butter, canned goods, cold cereal, crackers and nonperishable items.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or contact Thomas Clohosey at tompc@verizon.net.