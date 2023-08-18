Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a potentially deadly virus that attacks the body’s repertory system much like the influenza virus; however unlike the flu, there has never been a vaccine until now.

“Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, wheezing, mucus production, so really, it kind of mirrors the flu quite similarly,” said Zach Bratek, managing pharmacist at Hannaford Supermarket in Brunswick, New York.

Bratek said that the similarities between the flu and RSV make it hard to distinguish between the two. But the fact that there is now a vaccine, which has been approved for people 60 years and older, means it’s spread can now be contained and controlled like the flu.

“The prevalence is very similar to the flu in elderly folks, so if they can capture quite a few elderly people, they can maybe cut down on some of the transmission to younger folks as well,” he said.

The flu kills between 16,000 and 43,000 elderly people per year, while RSV accounts for 6,000 to 10,000. The RSV vaccine can be taken in conjunction with the flu vaccine, as well as the Bivalent COVID-19 booster.

Two RSV vaccines are currently available, the Abrysvo by Pfiser, and Arexvy, by GSK. Both will be completely covered under Medicare Part D.

Bratek said side effects are pretty mild including injection site reaction, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, and general muscle weakness.

“Obviously there’s always the chance for severe allergic reaction, but the pharmacist will monitor for that,” Bratek said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending the vaccine for individuals over the age of 60, using shared clinical decision-making.

“There was a large spike in RSV cases over the past year and a half with a lot of hospitalizations in younger people — children, infants,” Bratek said. “If you can prevent elderly folks from getting RSV, it indirectly helps everyone as well.”