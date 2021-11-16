Rozell's latest WWII book focuses on D-Day through 1945

GLENS FALLS — Author Matthew Rozell’s latest book was released on Veterans Day.

The new book, "Across the Rhine," is Volume 7 of his “The Things Our Fathers Saw” series and focuses on true stories told by soldiers who fought in World War II.

“My proofreader says it’s the best one yet,” said Rozell, unboxing the new books in his shop on the third floor of the Shirt Factory.

The 360-page book has already garnered 1,000 pre-orders, many of them the eBook version on Amazon.

All 13 veterans depicted in the book are now dead, Rozell pointed out.

“So many stories,” he said, “you can’t fit them all in.”

Rozell’s books grew out of an oral history project he started when he taught high school history in Hudson Falls. He invited World War II veterans into his classroom and recorded their stories. He wrote his first two books before he retired.

The latest book follows soldiers from D-Day in June 1944 through Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands in September 1944, then continuing through the Battle of the Bulge that winter and the discovery of the horrors of the Holocaust in the spring of 1945.

“The war’s almost over but guys are still getting killed,” Rozell said.

Rozell will officially launch the book at the Shirt Factory’s Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. He will sign books for free at the open house.

All his books are available at www.matthewrozellbooks.com and on Amazon. The new book is available for $24.99 in paperback.

Much of the book reminds Rozell of a movie he saw with his father when he was young called “A Bridge Too Far,” in which soldiers are trying to capture a bridge at Arnhem in the Netherlands.

“It ultimately failed and a lot of these paratroopers were taken prisoner,” Rozell said.

Five chapters of the book tell the story of Albert Tarbell, the first Mohawk paratrooper, who was with his commander Julius Cook, who is played by actor Robert Redford in the film.

“They had to cross the river in broad daylight. They had to wait for the boats to come up,” Rozell said. “Less than 50% of the men made it to the other side.”

The book also recounts the story of two men named Richard Marowitz and Al Cohen, who became guards at the Nuremberg trials.

“They had to watch these war criminals while they were on trial,” Rozell said. “They had to watch them 24-7. Suicide watch.”

Marowitz also searched Adolph Hitler’s apartment and found Hitler’s ceremonial top hat. His initials A.H. were embroidered in gold. Both Marowitz and Cohen had told their stories at Hudson Falls High School.

“He said he pulled it out of the shelf. He was standing on a chair, he threw it on the floor, he jumped on it and crushed it,” Rozell recalled. “Adolph Hitler actually died the day he found that hat. He committed suicide up in Berlin. So he said he likes to think of Hitler picturing a 19-year-old Jewish kid wearing his hat, and he blew his brains out.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

