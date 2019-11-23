{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Author Matthew Rozell was first inspired by D-Day when he watched President Ronald Reagan’s speech from the beach in Normandy in 1984.

Rozell was just out of college pursuing his teaching certificate.

“I watched it,” Rozell said, “and I was like, ‘Wow, I really want to talk to some of these guys who were there.’”

During his tenure as a Hudson Falls history teacher, Rozell created the Hudson Falls High School World War II Living History Project. He and his students interviewed veterans, capturing their stories for future generations.

Some of those stories can now be found in his new book, “The Things our Fathers Saw: D-Day and Beyond.” This book, his fifth in the chronological series, broaches his favorite subject, D-Day.

“It takes it from the beaches of Normandy all the way to the liberation of Paris two months later, into the beginning of the Battle of the Bulge,” Rozell said. “So the story’s not over. And these guys went from battle to battle to battle.”

Rozell lets the veterans speak for themselves in his books. This is the first book he has written where all 16 of the veterans in the book are now deceased.

The book features the story of former Queensbury Town Supervisor John Webster, a combat engineer with the 20th Engineers tasked with removing beach obstacles at Omaha Beach in the early part of the landings.

Anthony Leone, former South Glens Falls resident, was a Coast Guardsman aboard LST 27, a ship that landed armored vehicles on the beach.

Frederick Harris, a former Hudson Falls resident, served as a navy signalman on an army tugboat with a merchant marine crew.

“It’s like you’re living with these guys,” Rozell said. “It’s almost like you’re giving them new life.”

