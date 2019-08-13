FORT ANN -- A Vermont man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges following a traffic stop on Route 4 on Saturday night, according to State Police.
Nathaniel S. Salgo, 25, of Proctor, Vermont, was pulled over near the Ryder Road intersection around 8:30 p.m., and police noticed the odor of marijuana, officials said.
He was found to have more than 4 pounds of marijuana as well as concentrated cannabis, officials said.
That led to a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana and two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to State Police.
Salgo was sent to Washington County Jail after his arrest, but was released Sunday morning.
