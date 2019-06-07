MOREAU — As word spreads that sewer is coming to Route 9, offers are getting higher.
Saratoga Olive Oil recently bought the former Aquawood Pools property at 1341 Saratoga Road for $480,000. It sold in 2016 for $326,000.
Saratoga Olive Oil plans to use the site for a much larger warehouse than it has at its current site.
Other owners along the strip have been receiving big offers, and now the Town Board wants to make sure assessments keep up with demand.
The board has hired GAR Associates to do property data reviews, including studying sale trends. The goal is not to reassess the entire town, but some commercial property may need to be reassessed, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
The Aquapool property was assessed at $500,000, so it appears to be in line with the current sale.
But Kusnierz said he is hearing of other big sales that are in the works for well above the current assessment.
“Assessed values in our commercial corridor are not in line with what properties are selling for,” he said. “In fairness to everyone, we have to ensure our assessments are fair to everyone.”
The tentative roll has already been posted and the final assessment roll for 2019 will be published July 1. That data will be used for next year’s roll.
At that time, there may be a new assessor. Longtime Assessor Peggy Jenkins has suffered from health issues recently and was out for six weeks. Her term expires in October, and the board is trying to make sure the office will be ready if a new assessor must take over, Kusnierz said.
“We want to make sure that office has all the data available, all the current information, on the theory she may or may not be there,” he said.
Jenkins has not told the board whether she wants to retire.
Kusnierz added that hiring GAR Associates should not be seen as a criticism of the assessor.
“It’s to assist our assessor,” he said. “We have 6,000 parcels. That’s a lot for one assessor to keep track of. We have unique properties. Our hydros (hydroelectric dams) — that’s a very complicated and expensive assessment to deal with because we’re challenged annually. That takes time away from doing what other towns’ assessors do.”
Jenkins said she didn't know what GAR Associates would be doing, and she did not defend her commercial assessments.
“I’ll have to research it,” she said Thursday, promising to be available to discuss the assessments at any time Friday. But she did not return three calls left at her office Friday.
Kusnierz’s main goals are to avoid a reassessment and make sure the town is valued correctly. That value is used to determine what proportion of the Saratoga County sales tax goes to the town.
As other towns grow, they could get part of Moreau’s share of sales tax, if Moreau does not also grow. If Moreau grows faster, it could get more sales tax revenue.
“The sales tax formula is heavily dependent on assessed value,” Kusnierz said.
But he stressed he doesn’t want to spend about $500,000 on a reassessment of the entire town. The last reval was in 2010.
“That was a significant investment,” he said. “We don’t want to find ourselves in the position where we have to do another reval.”
For now, the town’s equalization rate is 100 percent, which means its assessments roughly equal what the property would sell for in an independent sale.
“I’ve been told it may be a struggle to keep us there,” Kusnierz said.
He hopes the sales trends review and other data gathered by GAR Associates will keep the town accurately assessed. The town will spend a maximum of $50,000 on GAR this year under a contract approved last week.
