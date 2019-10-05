SCHROON — The state Department of Transportation will be paving a portion of Route 9 through October when the weather allows.
Motorists are advised that Route 9 will be reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by flaggers between Route 74 and Jordan Street weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.