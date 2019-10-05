{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON — The state Department of Transportation will be paving a portion of Route 9 through October when the weather allows.

Motorists are advised that Route 9 will be reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by flaggers between Route 74 and Jordan Street weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments