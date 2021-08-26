Route for Glens Falls Sept. 11 procession unveiled

GLENS FALLS — Weeks after the city revealed it would be hosting a small parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a route for the procession has been released.
Members belonging to seven local fire departments, the Glens Falls Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will begin their march at 9 a.m. at the city’s 9/11 memorial at the Ridge Street firehouse.
From there, the procession will head down Ridge Street to Centennial Circle before turning north onto Glen Street. The procession will then turn onto Bay Street and end on Maple Street. A remembrance ceremony will then be held in City Park, said Lt. Ric Stafford, a Glens Falls firefighter who organized the event.
“There’s a couple trains of thought behind this year’s ceremony and one of them is … we made a promise to the first responders and the United States citizens that lost their lives that day. We made a promise that we would never forget,” he said.
Fire departments from Queensbury, Warrensburg and Hudson Falls are all expected to participate. The Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums band will also be in attendance.
Mayor Dan Hall, Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel and Police Chief Jarred Smith are expected to speak at the ceremony, though additional speakers may be added, Stafford said.
With a large crowd expected, Stafford is asking everyone to following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include mask-wearing in large crowds and social-distancing where possible.
The city typically holds a small ceremony at the memorial, but decided to hold a procession in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Hall said.
"When you look at what happened 20 years ago on that day, it still affects a lot of us," he said.
Stafford said Sept. 11 holds a special meaning for him.
He was working a construction job at a residence of a first responder in Niskayuna when the attacks occurred, and overheard a conversation about mobilizing local first responders to assist in the recovery effort.
“I didn’t realize that people do that kind of stuff,” he said. “You watch guys — the cops, the firemen the EMTs — go into those buildings and I was just dumbfounded and floored that people did stuff like that,” Stafford said. “That’s what solidified for me what I wanted to do with my life.”
He would later take several civil service exams before joining the Glens Falls Fire Department in 2010.
Stafford played a large role in the efforts to construct a Sept. 11 memorial.
He’s hoping this year’s ceremony will bring people together and educate the younger generation on the events of that day.
“Hopefully it just serves as a reminder,” Stafford said.
