Route for Glens Falls Sept. 11 procession unveiled

With a large crowd expected, Stafford is asking everyone to following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include mask-wearing in large crowds and social-distancing where possible.

The city typically holds a small ceremony at the memorial, but decided to hold a procession in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Hall said.

"When you look at what happened 20 years ago on that day, it still affects a lot of us," he said.

Stafford said Sept. 11 holds a special meaning for him.

He was working a construction job at a residence of a first responder in Niskayuna when the attacks occurred, and overheard a conversation about mobilizing local first responders to assist in the recovery effort.

“I didn’t realize that people do that kind of stuff,” he said. “You watch guys — the cops, the firemen the EMTs — go into those buildings and I was just dumbfounded and floored that people did stuff like that,” Stafford said. “That’s what solidified for me what I wanted to do with my life.”

He would later take several civil service exams before joining the Glens Falls Fire Department in 2010.