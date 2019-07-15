MALTA — A head-on crash on Route 9 on Sunday claimed the life of a Saratoga Springs man and injured three others, according to State Police.
The collision happened at about 3:40 p.m. when a 2010 Mazda that was headed north crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
A passenger in the Mazda, John E. Stevens, 49, died from his injuries, while the driver of the car, Kelly A. Leonardi, 46, of Niskayuna, was critically injured and taken to Albany Medical Center, police said.
The driver of the pickup, Michael P. Defile, 45, of Valley Falls, was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, as was his passenger, 60-year-old Mario V. Gonzalez of Ballston Spa.
Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.
