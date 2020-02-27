Route 29 bridge replacement has some concerned in Greenwich area

The state announced plans earlier this month to replace the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill in Middle Falls, a plan that surprised local officials who say they had no idea the project was being pursued.
Work is scheduled to begin next month and end in December. Traffic on the bridge, which straddles the Greenwich-Easton town line, will be limited to a single alternating lane as the construction is done.
Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said the state Department of Transportation did not advise local leaders or the public about the plan to replace the span, and the plans have drawn concerns because they would do away with a sidewalk in an area where there have been pedestrian issues, including a fatality, in recent years.
Battenkill Conservancy Executive Director Lorraine Merghart Ballard said, as details of the project became known, a number of residents in the area have taken exception to the deletion of the sidewalk in an area where there is pedestrian traffic to a public access site to the river that is used by kayakers, canoeists and anglers.
"Nobody was aware it was being replaced," she said. "There are a number of reasons why taking out the sidewalk there is unacceptable."
Shaw said neither he nor Easton Town Board members knew about the replacement plans until mid-February.
Shaw said he spoke with a DOT regional engineer on Wednesday, who he said acknowledged the agency "screwed up" in not holding a public hearing about the project.
You have free articles remaining.
He said no hearing was held because there was not any need to annex additional property, and the DOT has been shorthanded in Washington County without a resident engineer.
"I was told they were going to try to rectify it," Shaw said. "They didn't think anyone uses the sidewalk, but I told them I have been getting a lot of calls about it and I think they have to have a sidewalk."
Merghart Ballard said the removal of a sidewalk in an area where a fatal crash involving a pedestrian occurred (in May 2015, near the Middle Falls fire station) is problematic, even if it is replaced with a bike lane.
The river nearby, with a waterfall and gorge, is a "beautiful, scenic spot" that attracts pedestrians and river users, she added.
"There are some potential negative impacts," she said.
Merghar Ballard noted that municipal officials and the Battenkill Conservancy were allowed to have input on the state Route 372 bridge over the Batten Kill replacement project several years ago, and design changes were made based on that input.
The DOT would not comment on the project Wednesday or Thursday.
The DOT does not hold public hearings for all bridge projects.
The most recent state inspection of the bridge led to the conclusion that it is "deficient."
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com