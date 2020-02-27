Route 29 bridge replacement has some concerned in Greenwich area

The state announced plans earlier this month to replace the Route 29 bridge over the Batten Kill in Middle Falls, a plan that surprised local officials who say they had no idea the project was being pursued.

Work is scheduled to begin next month and end in December. Traffic on the bridge, which straddles the Greenwich-Easton town line, will be limited to a single alternating lane as the construction is done.

Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said the state Department of Transportation did not advise local leaders or the public about the plan to replace the span, and the plans have drawn concerns because they would do away with a sidewalk in an area where there have been pedestrian issues, including a fatality, in recent years.

Battenkill Conservancy Executive Director Lorraine Merghart Ballard said, as details of the project became known, a number of residents in the area have taken exception to the deletion of the sidewalk in an area where there is pedestrian traffic to a public access site to the river that is used by kayakers, canoeists and anglers.

"Nobody was aware it was being replaced," she said. "There are a number of reasons why taking out the sidewalk there is unacceptable."