WHITE CREEK — The Route 67 bridge over the Owl Kill and Batten Kill Railroad tracks re-opened Wednesday after a five-month replacement project.

The bridge in the hamlet of Eagle Bridge was closed May 1 creating a major detour for residents of and drivers in southern Washington and northern Rensselaer counties.

Drivers should watch for workers at the site putting the finishing touches on the project, and there will be single alternating lanes controlled by flaggers over the next several weeks during weekday daylight hours

The project replaced a span built in 1933, and was expected to cost about $5.4 million.

