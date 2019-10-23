WHITE CREEK — The Route 67 bridge over the Owl Kill and Batten Kill Railroad tracks re-opened Wednesday after a five-month replacement project.
The bridge in the hamlet of Eagle Bridge was closed May 1 creating a major detour for residents of and drivers in southern Washington and northern Rensselaer counties.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Drivers should watch for workers at the site putting the finishing touches on the project, and there will be single alternating lanes controlled by flaggers over the next several weeks during weekday daylight hours
The project replaced a span built in 1933, and was expected to cost about $5.4 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.