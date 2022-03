THURMAN — The portion of state Route 418 that was closed due to flooding of the Hudson River was reopened on Monday.

On Feb. 17, the section of highway between the bridge near Hickory Hill Road and the intersection of River Road in the town of Thurman was closed after an ice jam caused the river to flood the roadway.

The state Department of Transportation said it will continue to monitor water levels in the area in case conditions require future closures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0