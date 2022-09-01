Route 4 road work expected to start Tuesday

Motorists driving on Route 4 in Washington County at night are asked to watch for flaggers directing traffic between Flat Rock Road in Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in Whitehall starting Tuesday.

Road crews will be repaving this route between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

Work is expected to last until early October, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones. Speeding fines are doubled in these zones.

Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver's license.