Route 4 in Kingsbury closed due to tractor-trailer rollover

Post-Star staff report
KINGSBURY — A portion of Route 4 is closed as emergency crews respond to a tractor-trailer rollover.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 4 were closed to traffic between Green Barn Road and Route 149 starting at 3:30 p.m., according to 511NY.
A tractor-trailer was reported to be on its side near McDermott's Harley-Davidson, according to police radio transmissions.
It's unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the accident.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
