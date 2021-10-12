 Skip to main content
Route 4 in Kingsbury closed due to tractor-trailer rollover
Route 4 in Kingsbury closed due to tractor-trailer rollover

Rollover crash

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 4 are closed between Green Barn Road and Route 149 as emergency crews respond to a tractor-trailer rollover. 

 Michael Goot,

KINGSBURY — A portion of Route 4 is closed as emergency crews respond to a tractor-trailer rollover. 

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 4 were closed to traffic between Green Barn Road and Route 149 starting at 3:30 p.m., according to 511NY.

A tractor-trailer was reported to be on its side near McDermott's Harley-Davidson, according to police radio transmissions. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the accident.   

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com 

