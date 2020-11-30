Route 4 bridge connecting Northumberland, Greenwich to be closed for three weeks for repairs

The Route 4 bridge between Northumberland and Greenwich will be closed for about three weeks for repairs.

The closure could begin as soon as Wednesday, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. There will be posted signs asking drivers to follow a detour using Route 4, Route 32 and Route 197.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibility in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For more up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

