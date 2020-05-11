Route 29 bridge work pushed back to Wednesday, possibly Thursday due to weather

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLE FALLS — State DOT's work to remove bridge beams of the Route 29 bridge over the Battenkill has been rescheduled to Wednesday due to weather.

DOT is advising motorists of periodic full closures on Wednesday and possibly Thursday of the one alternating lane on the bridge to allow the removal of bridge beams.

The closures are expected during the day, about two hours apart, with four full stoppages anticipated, according to DOT.

Motorists should plan accordingly and expect delays on Route 29 in this vicinity. The department has coordinated with emergency services providers.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work zone and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

