Route 196 detour planned for culvert work as part of trail project

KINGSBURY — A portion of state Route 196 will be closed for about two weeks to install a pedestrian crossing under the roadway by a culvert.

The state Canal Corp. announced the work starting on Monday, July 13, through July 27. All traffic between Towpath Road and Lock 8 Way will be closed during this time.

The closure is part of the Canal Corp.'s trail project connecting Rabideau Lane and Towpath Road.

Variable message signs will be in place and detours will be marked.

